HC Wainwright Forecasts Purple Biotech Q1 Earnings

Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Purple Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Purple Biotech Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.