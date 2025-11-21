Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $139.00

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Itron has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $121,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,652.14. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,560.91. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,875,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,809,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Itron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Itron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,153,000 after purchasing an additional 890,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.