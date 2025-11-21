What is Cormark’s Estimate for HudBay Minerals Q1 Earnings?

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for HudBay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

HBM opened at $14.56 on Thursday. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 61.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,492,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 952,776 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 142.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 58,999 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,927,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 847,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

