What is Cormark’s Estimate for HudBay Minerals Q1 Earnings?

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for HudBay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HudBay Minerals
HudBay Minerals Trading Down 6.0%
HBM opened at $14.56 on Thursday. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 61.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,492,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 952,776 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 142.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 58,999 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,927,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 847,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HudBay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HudBay Minerals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.