iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.90. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (BGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a portfolio of US large-cap stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. BGRO was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

