Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90. 1,131,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,430,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Above Food Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Above Food Ingredients by 41.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Above Food Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Above Food Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Above Food Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Above Food Ingredients Inc, a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

