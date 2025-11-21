Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJKR) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 3,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 46,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.