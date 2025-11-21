Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. 48 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.0086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:CAFG Free Report ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.27% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

