Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Trading 10.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.47. 28,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 12,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.54.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

