Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $38.06. 74,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 71,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.
The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.
