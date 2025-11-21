Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.95. 21,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 81,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Linkage Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linkage Global

Linkage Global Stock Down 3.5%

About Linkage Global

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

(Get Free Report)

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linkage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.