Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Trading Down 10.8% – Should You Sell?

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.66. 66,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 571,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Hitek Global in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Hitek Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HKIT

Hitek Global Trading Down 10.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hitek Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Hitek Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hitek Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitek Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitek Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.