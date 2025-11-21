BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.67. 133,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 147,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded BTC Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BTC Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BTC Digital Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 5.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BTC Digital stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Free Report) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of BTC Digital worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

BTC Digital Company Profile



BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

