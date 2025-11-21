Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,244 Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 834.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.9%

Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Zacks Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

