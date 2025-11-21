Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $408.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.21 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.37.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

