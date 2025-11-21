Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 3,908 Shares of Banner Corporation $BANR

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Banner by 26.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banner by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Up 0.9%

BANR stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97.

Banner Increases Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banner’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Banner from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Banner from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.