Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,543 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. WBI Investments LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TKO Group by 3,564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $176.93 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.71 and a 1-year high of $212.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.48%.

TKO Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total value of $46,624.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $418,883.92. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,811 shares of company stock worth $5,496,347. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

