Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE KKR opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

