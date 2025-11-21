Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

