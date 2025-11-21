Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 1,177 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,004,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,656,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

