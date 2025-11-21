Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.2%

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average is $135.94. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

