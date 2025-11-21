Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $207,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 201,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 132,996 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

