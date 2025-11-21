Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $260,000 in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $3,900,134,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,389 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snowflake by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,693,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.42.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,132,956. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of SNOW opened at $244.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

