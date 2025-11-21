1,140 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 129.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 60.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.42, for a total transaction of $1,043,758.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,526.42. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 13,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total value of $3,025,950.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,563.75. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,074 shares of company stock worth $30,973,210. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $246.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $125.21 and a one year high of $268.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.66.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

