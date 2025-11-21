Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total value of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,105.50. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 202,900 shares of company stock worth $123,646,538 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $520.82 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.43. The company has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.