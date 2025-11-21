532 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 532 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $177.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.50. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.48 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220 and sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

