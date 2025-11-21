Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys New Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. $DOUG

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 915,018 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.76. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.78 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

