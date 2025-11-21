Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $187.18 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.26 and a 52 week high of $261.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

