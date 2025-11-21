Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 666.0% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.3%

PJUL opened at $45.14 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $936.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

