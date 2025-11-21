Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 143,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 101,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

