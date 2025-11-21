5,984 Shares in TechnipFMC plc $FTI Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.1%

FTI stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 632,539 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $24,428,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,917,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,656,625.48. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.