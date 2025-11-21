Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF $JULW

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,451,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,961,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at about $624,000.

Shares of JULW stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

