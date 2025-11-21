Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 4,654 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 708,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,141 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,494,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

