2,951 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $327,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $92.65.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.