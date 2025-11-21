2,951 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $327,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.