Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 328,192 Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF $BBLU

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 767,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the second quarter worth about $330,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Price Performance

Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

