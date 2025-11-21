Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $223,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $160.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.