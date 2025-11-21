Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 60,285 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,285 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 141,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 24,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

