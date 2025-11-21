Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.04 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 55.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $128,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 9.0%

PDEC opened at $41.74 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.