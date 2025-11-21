HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $476.55 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $485.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

