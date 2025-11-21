Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,818 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 233.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AESI
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Energy Solutions
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.