Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,818 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 233.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

