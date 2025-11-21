Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 42.4% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $89,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 31.4% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 2.8%

PMAR stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $691.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.