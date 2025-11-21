Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,514 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,849.6% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,204,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,695 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 758,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 438,259 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 456,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,489.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 412,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 396,193 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

