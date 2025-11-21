Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,941 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 151,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 56,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $4,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.