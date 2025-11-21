Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 718,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 71,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, CEO Robert J. Stanley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,907 shares in the company, valued at $519,310.95. The trade was a 67.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLX. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.20%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

