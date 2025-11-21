Creative Planning Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,274,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after buying an additional 91,519 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $26,243,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 178.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,217,000 after buying an additional 85,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $384.77 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $498.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $978.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 target price on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.29.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

