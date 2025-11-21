Creative Planning Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFG. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MFG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.6%

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

