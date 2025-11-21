Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Creative Planning grew its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,813,445,000 after acquiring an additional 382,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,350,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 174,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ARES opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.54. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,778,017 shares of company stock valued at $316,832,014 in the last 90 days. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.