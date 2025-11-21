Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 288.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $10.99 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

