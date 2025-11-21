Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

