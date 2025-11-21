Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 509.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 217,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter valued at $17,425,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,754,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth $10,184,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,574,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,375,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $91.14 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

