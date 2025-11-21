Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,830,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wabtec by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,267,000 after purchasing an additional 180,786 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wabtec by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,062,000 after purchasing an additional 398,782 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wabtec by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 874,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,985,000 after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 56.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,907,000 after buying an additional 280,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,986.85. This represents a 37.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,060. This represents a 34.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $196.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

